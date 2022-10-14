By Christopher Oji

A 39 years old man, Mfon Jeremiah , has been arrested for allegedly impregnating his 13 years old biological daughter at FIRRO Estate, off Adesan, Mowe, Ogun State.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Abimbola Oyeyemi,” the suspect was arrested following report lodged at Mowe Divisional Headquarters, by the mother of the victim, who reported that, she discovered that her daughter was pregnant. She said that when she inquired on who was responsible from her daughter , she told her that it was her father who slept with her.

“The victim was taken to the hospital where it was confirmed that, she is four months pregnant.

Upon the report, DPO Mowe division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly detailed detectives to the suspect’s house where he was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed being responsible for his daughter’s pregnancy, but claimed to be under spell when he did it. He informed the police that he was dreaming having sex with his estranged wife only to discover that it was her daughter that he has sex with”.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation Departments (SCID), for further investigation and possible prosecution.