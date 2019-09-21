Judex Okoro, Calabar

Tragedy struck the Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH, community, Calabar, as a popular shop operator, Goody, died while jogging at the wee hours of Saturday.

Goddy, 39, popularly known as Mourinho was said to slumped and died instantly while carrying out his early morning exercise in company of his friends.

He is said to have operated a provision shop within Hall 3 on campus for years and is very popular among the students on campus.

A witness, Joshua Akpan, said they were just carrying otu their usual early morning jogging and had gone round the first time and while going for the second time he slumped without anybody pushing him.

According to Joushua, one of the boys who were jogging with him, when Goddy slumped they tried to carry him up but we couldn’t lift him up and suddenly his tongue popped out and he became very cold ,stiff and lifeless. It was clear he was dead.

“At that point, we called the school security who came and later invited the police authorities who took the corpse to mortuary.”

The cause of his death was not immediately known, but campus sources said he must have died out of exhaustion as the deceased was said to have gone to club on Friday and came back in early morning of Saturday and then later went for his normal exercise.

Another source further said he must have had a cardiac arrest as he was looking very hale and hearty and never complained of anything at all before he gave up the ghost.

A close friend, who simply gave his name as Egeh, disclosed that Goddy, who is from Usumutong in Abi local government area of the state, lost the mother last year and was preparing for traditional marriage and white wedding in December this year.

Ege said Giddy has just visited the family of the wife-to-be a few months ago to carry out the marriage introduction and knocking-at-the-ceremony in readiness for the main marriage solemnisation.

Reaching, the Police Public Relations Officer, CRS, Irene Ugbo, said there was no foul play as the deceased just slumped and died and notifying us our men quickly went to the scene and saw him.

“We immediately established contact with the family before conveying his remains to the mortuary. It is important to state this clearly so that the CRUTECH community will not be ill at ease”, she stated.