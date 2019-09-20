Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 39-year old man, David Onyema, has been jailed 44 months without an option of fine by an Oredo Magistrate Court for drugging and robbing his victim, Egbon Omonigho Khalim.

Onyema who pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of causing harm through drug and stealing brought against him, had met Egbon at the Iyare Motor Park in Benin City on May 25.

He allegedly drugged some food which he gave to Egbon ,after which he slept off and Oyema stole his property.

Police Prosecutor, Patrick Agbonifo, told the court that Onyema pretended to be a friend to Egbon and gave him food laced with drug.

The Prosecutor further told the court that Egbon fell asleep after eating and his belongings worth N715,000 were stolen by Onyema.

He said the offences were punishable under sections 337 and 390 of the Criminal Code vol II laws of the defunct Bendel State now applicable to Edo State.

Consequently, the presiding Magistrate, I A Osayande, sentenced Onyema to 44 months imprisonment without an option of fine.