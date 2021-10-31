From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A middle aged man simply identified as Bakare has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10 year old girl in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The suspect, according to sources allegedly raped the girl inside her mother’s room at their residence in Isolo area of Akure.

The mother of the girl, Mrs Yinka Babalola said she went to the market when the incident happened.

She said, “I was not at home when my daughter was raped. I went to the market to sell goods. After I returned, my daughter called me that she wanted to tell me something. She told me that Mr. Bakare came to our house.

“She said he came to the house with phones and promised to give her one of the phones and a sum of #5000

“She said the man later took her inside a house beside the window and after noticing that some children were around, he asked them to go out.

“Feranmi said he later came in and covered her mouth with cloth and raped her in the process not knowing that people are watching them.

“One of the children came near the window and watched how he covered my daughter’s face and raped her.

‘When I came back from the market, my daughter told me she was feeling pains in her body and that her vagina was paining her,” she narrated.

She said the victim had been taken to the hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.