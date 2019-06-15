A 40-year-old man, Femi Oguntumi, was on Friday found hanged to a ceiling fan in his room at Dakata Quarters Kano.

Oguntumi was a staff of Karish College in Kawaji area of Kano and there has been no indication yet as to what led to the incident.

However, the police say they have launched a discreet investigation to determine whether it was suicide or not.

Abdullahi Haruna, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano state, said in a statement on Saturday in Kano that the police received information on the incident at about 8:15 p.m on Friday.

READ ALSO: Gov. Ganduje appoints new Head of Service

He said that the body of the deceased was discovered hanged with a rope tied to a ceiling fan in his room in what looked like a suicide.

“On reaching the scene of the incident the police found his lifeless body and was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano where he was confirmed dead.

“The corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the said hospital.”

Haruna added that Police Commissioner Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered that discrete investigation be carried out to find out the cause of the unfortunate incident.

(NAN)