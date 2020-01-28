Romanus Okoye

A 40-year-old man, Onyekachi Egeolu, was yesterday arraigned before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged defilement of a 15-year-old girl. He was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse which contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant had sex with a 15-year-old girl in August 2019 at number 19, Temidire St., Olodi-Apapa, Lagos.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Adedayo, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until February 26 for mention.