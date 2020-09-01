Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A 40-year-old man, Sunday Achir has been remanded at the Makurdi Correctional Centre for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

The accused was remanded after he was arraigned at a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The trial magistrate, Victor Kor while handing down the order asked that the accused who lives at Tse-Agberagba be remanded due to the magnitude of the offence he had allegedly committed.

The case was then adjourned to September 14 for further mention.

Earlier, the Police prosecutor, Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that on June 22, 2020 at about 11:55am, at Tse Agberagba, Konshisha local government area of Benue State, an 11-year-old girl of the same address who went to assist her grandmother in the market was returning back home.

He explained further that the defendant, Sunday Achir held the girl child and dragged her into his room where he had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

During police investigation, Achir was arrested for committing the crime, contrary to section 284 of the penal code law of Benue State, 2004.

However, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction. The prosecutor informed the court that investigation into the matter was still on and asked the court for another day to enable the prosecution prove its case.

In the same court, five persons were arraigned for criminal conspiracy, causing obstruction on public highway and extortion.

The accused; Tsokaa Unon Moses, Aondona Orseer, Tersoo Atser, Celestine Gyuse and Alu Donald, were however, granted bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety in like sum and the case was adjourned to September 25,2020.

Daily Sun gathered that the five accused persons were arrested along Aliade-Gboko road in Benue state for mounting illegal checkpoints with log of Woods and were extorting money from unsuspecting motorist.