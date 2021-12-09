A 41-year-old man, Joel Ifeanyi, was on Thursday sentenced to four months in a correctional service by a Federal High Court in Lagos for dealing in cannabis.

The defendant was arraigned on Dec. 3, on a one-count charge of drug trafficking before Justice Ayokunle Faji and pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court, had accordingly, adjourned the case for a review of facts and sentence.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

When the trial resumed on Thursday, the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered some exhibits before the court to prove his case.

Some of the evidence tendered include a statement of the defendant, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form, the bulk of the exhibits among others.

He then prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant based on evidence adduced by the prosecutor.

The court accordingly admitted and marked the exhibits.

In his verdict, Faji found the defendant guilty of the offence as charged and consequently convicted him.

He sentenced the convict to a term of four months imprisonment beginning from the date of his arrest.

In the charge, the prosecutor said that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 14.

He said that he was arrested at Second Rainbow, in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos, for illegally dealing in cannabis which weighed 350g.

According to the prosecutor, cannabis was listed in the NDLEA schedule as a banned narcotic similar to cocaine and heroin.

He added that trafficking in same contravened the provisions of sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .