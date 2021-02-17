By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested David Idibie, 42, for allegedly beating his wife, Julian, to death at the Ajah area of Lagos .

It was gathered that Dave, as he is fondly called had engaged Juliana in a hot argument on certain matrimonial issues. The argument degernarated into a fight between David and Juliana during which the deceased slumped and sustained severe head injury. It was gathered further that while Juliana was lying in ther pool of her own blood, angry David, allegedly refused to rescue her until she gave up the ghost. Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a Statement, said: “Police operatives attached to Langbasa Division, Ajah, who were informed of the ugly incident by a neighbour to the couple, raced to the scene, arrested the suspect and evacuated the body to the mortuary.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Police Command ,Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act and vowed to work with other relevant government agencies and non-governmental bodies to tackle domestic violence to a standstill in the state.

“The police boss has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID) ,Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation. While reiterating his zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, especially domestic violence, Odumosu admonishes couples to always resolve their differences and conflicts with decorum and maturity as the law will not spare anyone who kills his or her spouse.

“Odumosu, therefore, commiserates with the family and friends of the deceased on her untimely death and promises to make sure justice is done in the case”.