Tony Osauzo, Benin Barely four days to the New Year, a 42-year old married man and father of four, has reportedly lost his life in Benin, during a fight over a woman. The deceased, who police gave his identity as Dickson Igbinoba, was said to have engaged in exchange of blows with a rival identified as Osakioya Egavoen, 41, and father of five, at their lover's apartment at Obaruyi Street in Egor quarters, Benin City. Following the fight, Igbinona reportedly collapsed and was later confirmed dead in hospital. His rival was said to have fled immediately.

It was learnt that the woman at the centre of attraction, Ms Osasogie Edo-Ekhator, 37 and mother of four children for two other men, watched with surprise as her two ‘lovers’engaged themselves in fisticuffs. Trouble reportedly started when the deceased who was cooling off at the lady’s room answered her call only to discover that the caller was another man. At the end of the conversation, the caller who turned out to be Mr Osakioya Egavoen, allegedly drove to the lady’s residence where he met his rival ‘lover boy’, Mr. Dickson Igbinoba. Witnesses said an altercation between the duo climaxed in a fight during which the late Mr. Dickson Igbinoba collapsed and Mr. Osakioya Egavoen swiftly fled the scene.