Romanus Okoye

A businessman, Daniel Hogan, 43, has appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding his lover the sum of N2.5 million. Hogan, who resides in Calabar, is charged with conspiracy, obtaining money under pretence and stealing. He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sergeant Adetutu Sanusi, told the court that Hogan collected N2.5 million from his girlfriend, Miss Lilian Ojeikere, to pay a spiritualist to pray for her to enable her travel abroad; he threatened to kill her and also stole the complainant’s Samsung A8 phone valued at N300,000.

Sanusi said the defendant and others at large committed the offence on July 2, at Foursquare Church, Shasha, Lagos.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Sections 411, 285 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Magistrate O.C. Emeka-Okpara admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct. 30 for hearing.