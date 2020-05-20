A 44-year- old man, Taiwo Adekola, on Wednesday appeared before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo for allegedly defrauding a man of N1.6 million.

Adekola, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretences.

The Prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 19, 2019 at Okelewo area in Abeokuta.

Shonibare alleged that the defendant collected money from the complainant, Mr Muideen Gbolahan, to supply the complainant 18 tonnes of palm kernel.

“The defendant collected the sum of N1.6million from the complainant and refused to supply the palm kernel as agreed.

“He converted the money to his personal use and disappeared, before he was later caught by the police,” the prosecutor said.

Shonibare, said the offence contravened Sections 516 and 419 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olakuleyin Oke granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oke said the sureties should be gainfully employed and must provide evidence of tax payment to the Ogun government.

He adjourned the case till June 1 for mention. (NAN)