By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A worker with one of the fastest growing churches in Nigeria has been arrested for the alleged rape of his teenage daughter in Ikorodu, Lagos.

It was learned that the survivor (victim), who did not spare her father after the dastardly act, raced to the police with evidence of rape.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained in statement that the suspect, Kayode Adeyanju, 45, was arrested by police operatives attached to Ipakodo Division, Ikorodu, on June 7.

The PPRO said that the suspect belonged to one of the fastest growing pentecostal churches located at Tinubu Estate in Ibeshe, Ikorodu.

‘The survivor, 14-years-old, personally reported the case at Ipakodo Police Station, on June 7, after her horrible ordeal in the hands of her father and the police operatives arrested the suspect.

‘Commissioner of Police Mr Hakeem Odumosu has condemned the act and ordered that the case be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command for further investigation.

‘Similarly, police operatives attached to Morogbo Division of Lagos State on Sunday, at about 10 am, on a tip off from the management of House 2 Hotel, Igbekele Morogbo, that some boys suspected to be cultists were holding a meeting in the hotel, arrested seven suspected cultists.

‘The suspects included: Salami,35, Adewale, 30, Ogbemudia, 36, Segun,26, Kingsley, 23, Lekan, 26, and Osuya ,23. Items recovers from them are one locally made pistol, two live cartridges, one axe and assorted charms”.

Odumosu has also oredered that the case be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for discreet investigation.