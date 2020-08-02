Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued a 45-year-old man from jumping into Lagos Lagoon over a N500, 000 debt.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Bala Elkana, said on Friday evening Police operatives deployed to Third mainland bridge intercepted Adeyinka Abiodun ,45, of Abaranje Road, Ikotun, attempting to jump into the lagoon.

“He was rescued and taken to Bariga police Station for questioning and debriefing. He stated that, in the month of March, he procured a loan of N390,000 with monthly repayment plan for six months and accrued interest of N142,287:25 from a micro finance bank in Lagos Island.

“The loan was collected with intent to upgrade his wine retail business, but the business failed and the money lost. He holds a Bachelor of science Degree in Physics and a Masters Degree in business administration. He is married with two children. He is currently attending medical and counselling sessions. The micro finance bank was contacted and they confirmed the loan.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, moved with compassion, came to the rescue by repaying the loan.

“Worried by the rate in which people are killing themselves, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu , enjoined Lagosians to always explore other means of addressing life challenges than resorting to taking their own life, as suicide is never an option.

This is the eight suicide attempts successfully foiled by the police in Lagos, in the last two months. He calls on well meaning individuals to always reach out to the needy and less privileged persons around them. Together we can stop suicide”.