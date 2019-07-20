Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The police in Anambra State have arrested a 46-year-old man, who specialises in raping teenagers.

The man, Charles Igwedibia (a.k.a Alagbon) who hails from Dusogu village, in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of the state was nabbed after having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old girl at Nkwelle village. According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP), the suspect allegedly had series of unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl between June and July this year. Igwedibia who was arrested on Thursday by police detectives attached to Oyi Division following intelligence report, Haruna said, also defiled another 12-years-old girl of same address within that period.

He said: “preliminary investigation also revealed that same suspect defiled another 12-year-old girl of same address within that period. Meanwhile, all the victims were taken to Chira Hospital, Awkuzu and the medical doctor confirmed laceration of their hymen.” He said the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution on completion of investigation.