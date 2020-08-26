Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 46-year security guard has allegedly defiled an eight-year old girl in Ibusa town, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred on Monday at an uncompleted building in the community.

A local source said the suspect is attached to the uncompleted building where he allegedly had the forceful canal knowledge of the minor.

According to the source, the suspect, who is cooling off in police custody, lured the victim under the pretext of sending her on an errand.

The source said: “We discovered that he tied the hands of his victim and took her inside the building where he was defiling the victim.

“Her parents were looking for her, so they alerted people in the area. Then someone said she saw her going into the uncompleted building.

“We searched the building and caught him in the act while defiling the small girl.”

Police public relations officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident in Asaba, said the suspect was caught right in the act.