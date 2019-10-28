A 47-year-old man, Samuel Umechukwu, on Monday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, over alleged stealing of N1.6 million meant for purchase of rice.

The defendant was charged by the police on three counts of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretences and stealing.

He appeared before Magistrate A. A. Adesanya, but pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 29, 2018, alongside one other person still at large.

He said that the defendant obtained the sum from one Mr Ugochukwu Nebo, who he promised to supply some of bags of rice.

According to him, the defendant absconded with the money and never supplied the goods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 285, 312 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 16, for mention. (NAN)