Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A 47-year-old man, Mr Samuel Nweke, has committed suicide in their apartment at No. 5 Chief Nwankwo Street, Awada in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State after his wife allegedly abandoned him.

It was gathered that Nweke’s wife left her home in February this year after a misunderstanding between her and her husband.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haurna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased’s decomposing body was discovered in his room by policemen from Awada police station.

“There was a report at Awada police station that the decomposing body of one Nweke, ‘m’, aged about 47 years was discovered in his apartment at No. 5 Chief Nwankwo Street, Awada in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Following the report, police detectives attached to Awada division visited the scene, cordoned off the area and photographed the victim and took the body to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“No marks of violence were seen on the victim’s body but what appears like a suicide note was discovered beside the body of the deceased. Corpse evacuated by the victim’s relations.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had an altercation with his wife and that made her leave her matrimonial home on 25/02/2020 leaving the deceased alone in the house,” Mohammed said.

The PPRO, however, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr John Abang, had ordered for a discrete investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.