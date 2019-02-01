Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested one Kazeem Adebayo for allegedly clubbing his 30-year-old lover, Abosede Adesanya, to death after snatching the sum of N500,000 from her.

The 47-year-old suspect and resident of Ijebu-Igbo town in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the mother of the deceased, one Amoke Onasanya, at Ijebu-Igbo Police Divisional headquarters on January 25.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Friday, Mrs. Onasanya had reported to the police that her daughter received a phone call from the suspect, informing her that he had got a plot of land which she could buy for her mother.

Convinced that the suspect meant well, the deceased left home with the sum of N530,000 to purchase the said land.

The deceased mother stated further that hours after her daughter left home, her cell phone was switched off, and she was unable to reach her phone since then.

Upon the report, Adabayo was invited by the police at Ijebu-Igbo division, but he denied knowing the whereabouts of the deceased.

This development, Oyeyemi added, prompted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, to direct the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of state Criminals Investigation and Intelligence Department, Wale Abbas, to take over the investigation with the view of unraveling the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the mother of five.

“The technical investigation embarked upon by the detectives from SCIID led to the discovery of a shallow grave right inside the home of the suspect. When the grave was dug, the decomposing body of the victim was discovered. It was at that point that the suspect confessed to killing the deceased and taking the sum of N530,000 on her.

“He further confessed that he used a club to hit her on the head, and she died instantly, and subsequently buried her in his house, in order to cover up the crime.

“The suspect also confessed that he spent N30,000 out of the money he took from the deceased on defraying outstanding debt, while the remaining N500,000 has been kept with one his friends.

“Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the General Hospital morgue for post-mortem, while the Commissioner of Police has directed the SCIID to expedite action on the investigation in order to arraign the suspect in a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as possible,” the PPRO stated.