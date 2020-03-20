Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

An Ebonyi State Magistrate’s Court on Friday remanded a 48-year-old man, Mr Ogbonna Nwafor, in Abakaliki Correctional Centre for his alleged involvement in the murder of one Nnenna Nwafor.

Our reporter gathered that the suspect allegedly lifted the victim and hit her on a stationary wheelbarrow, which led to her death.

He was said to have committed the offence at Amachi village, in the Izzi Local Government Area, of Ebonyi State, on March 5, 2020.

He was arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court on one-count of murder, on Friday.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Edet Effiong, told the court that the offence was punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

There was no appearance in court by a defense counsel, for the accused person and consequently, no bail application was made on his behalf.

The presiding chief magistrate, Mr Chinedu Agama, said his court lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate on the matter.

Mr Agama directed that the accused person be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, while his case file and other necessary documents should be transmitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions, for important legal action.

Agama adjourned the matter till April 3, 2020, for a report of compliance.

