Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State police command has paraded 15 suspected criminals involved in different offences.

Among those paraded was a 50-year-old man, Idris Sule Shaye, who was recently arrested by the police for unlawful possession of fresh human head and hands.

The suspect was said to have committed the offence on 27th February, 2020 in Owani, a community located close to Idoani in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Tee-Leo Ikoro who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, said Idris was arrested following the report made by his landlord.

Adie said: “On 27th February, 2020, one Ahmed Odere popularly called Teacher, who has a farmland at Shinabole camp Owani via Idoani returned home and discovered that something was smelling badly in the house he is staying with three other tenants.

“When anybody could not explain what was smelling or where the odour was coming from, he gave the information to his landlord, Abu Abedo. The landlord later followed him to the house and asked everybody living in the house to bring out their loads to enable him to find out what was smelling.

“Everybody did and nothing was found except one Idris Sule Shaye who was not present. One other person was sent to go and search for Idris Sule Shaye and fetch him. They went to look for him from where he was hiding and brought him to the house,” he added.

According to him, when the suspect, (Idris) was asked to bring out his loads to find out what was smelling and he brought out a sack which was discovered to contain a burnt human head and two hands.

The CP said when he was interrogated, he alleged that it was one Alhasan Ishaku whose son came to inform him that his father needed human parts and that they had seen one body at Isua.

He posited that it was then the suspect followed the boy, who is now at large to cut the head and hands off the body.

Other suspects paraded alongside Idris were four armed robbery suspects who invaded the house of one Mr and Mrs Orogun Adebayo at their residence in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of the state on 21 December, 2019 and shot her husband.

The armed robbers also robbed the family of their valuable which include the sum of N25,000, mobile phones of different types and an unspecified amount of money from his car.

Adie said the incident was reported at Ifon police station by the wife of the deceased, Mrs Adejoke Orogun, before the case was transferred to Special Anti-Robbery Squad for discreet investigation.

He informed that Lucky Ofanyi, Daniel Okhio, Godwin Friday and Femi Adesanya were arrested in connection with the case.

He, however, said all the suspects would soon be charged to court for prosecution.