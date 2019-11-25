Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana said some persons have died under mysterious circumstances in Lagos within one week.

Giving details of how the deaths occurred, he stated: “At about 3.30 a.m, Sunday Usenobong, 50, a staff of Landcraft Industry Nig. Ltd, Odogunyan Industrial Estate, Ikorodu, allegedly fell inside a melting hot pot, while operating the machine and consequently died on the spot.”

He said homicide detectives visited the scene and evacuated the corpse to a public morgue for autopsy while investigation continues.

“Olatunde Femi, 35, a moulding machine operator, at Multipak Nig. Ltd., located at Plot F28, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, allegedly got trapped while operating the machine.

He died on the spot and homicide detectives evacuated the corpse to a public morgue for autopsy.

“On November 20, a wooden boat fitted with 30HP Yamaha Engine with inscription ‘Lárana and No 9252723, operated by Adesuyi John allegedly collided with an NPA tug boat, at Itun Àga Area, Amuwo Odofin. The boast capsized with the 13 passengers. However, teams of marine policemen, firefighters, and other emergency management agencies swiftly mobilized to the scene and 11 passengers were rescued alive while two are still missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing”.