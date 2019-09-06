Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 51-year old man, Ikidi Innocent, is to spend three months in jail for using expired Union Bank ATM card to buy drinks and fried meat.

Ikidi was sentenced by Oredo Magistrate Court after he was arraigned on three-count charge of cheating and obtaining by false pretence.

‎The accused who pleaded guilty to the charges, was said to have committed the offence on June 27, 2019.

He was said to have tricked one Blessing John and Dorothy Amaka to buy meat and beer for his consumption.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, informed the court that the convict bought fried meat worth N1,500, stout beer worth N9,000, bitters worth N300, and other alcoholic drinks worth N3,430.

He said the offences were punishable under Sections 516, 421 and 419 of the Criminal Code cap 48 Vol ii laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria now applicable in Edo State.

Presiding magistrate, Ivie Akhere, therefore, sentenced the accused to three months imprisonment without an option of fine.