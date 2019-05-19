Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A 52-year-old suspected fraudster, Tayo Ogunmola, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly attempting to swindle the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama.

The arrest of the suspect followed a phone call he had made to the CP pretending to be a herbalist who mistakenly sent a recharge card pin number to the telephone number of the CP and later pleaded for the pin to be sent back to him.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the CP who had been familiar with such antic by fraudsters decided to play along with the suspect, while he sent men of Intelligence Response Team to technically track and apprehend him.

The suspect who had no inkling that he was under surveillance, later presented himself to the CP as a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police.

Ogunmola told the CP that he was ready to assist him only if he could part with a certain amount of money not knowing that the person he had been discussing with was a serving Commissioner of Police.

The suspect, was, however, traced to his hideout at Araromi Phase 2 in Ilogbo area of Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state where he was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he confessed to being a fraudster who had defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public of their money running into several millions of naira, out of which he built the house he is living in presently.

“Meanwhile, Makama has ordered the monitoring team to properly investigate the suspect with the view of arresting his other accomplices and arraign them in court .” Oyeyemi stated.