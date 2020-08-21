A 53-year-old man, Adeosun Babatunde, on Friday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly collecting the sum of N537,00 from one Mr Olawuyi Tirimisiyu.

Babatunde whose address was not provided, is facing a charge bordering on stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in March at First Gate Area in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Famuyiwa said that the defendant dishonestly collected N537, 000 belonging to the complainant meant to purchase a fairly-used Toyota Sienna bus.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Section 287(5)(a) of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr B. A. Shonuga, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two reliable sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept. 17 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing. (NAN)