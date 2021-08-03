From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A man simply identified as Kingsley has been apprehended for allegedly raping a deaf and dumb 15 year old girl in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Kingsley, a 54 year old man was arrested while committing the act.

He allegedly perpetrated the act with the disabled girl at an uncompleted building at Aratusi area, Oke Aro in Akure.

Some residents who live around the area caught Kingsley who lives beside the uncompleted house while perpetrating the heinous act.

It was learnt that the suspect was handed over to the police and he’s currently in police detention.

The suspect was said to be living alone without wife or children.