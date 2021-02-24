By Christopher Oji

Tragedy struck Monday morning at the Mafolokwu area of Lagos as a man stabbed his neighbour to death.

Sunday Amaefula, 53, of Mafoluku, Oshodi, was arrested for allegedly stabbing Chibuike Nwanne, 43, an expetant father to death.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: Police operatives attached to Makinde Division, on Monday, at about OO30am ,arrested Sunday Amaefula, 53, of No 8 Akpaku lane, Mafoluku, Oshodi, for stabbing Chibuike Nwanne, 43, to death.

“Investigation revealed that the deceased had an altercation with the suspect’s brother, Ifaenyi Emmanuel,his neighbour, before the suspect stabbed the deceased to death with a bottle in their house. The deceased, who got married last year, is survived by his pregnant wife”.