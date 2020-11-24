Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A 55-year-old man, Yesiru Salisu, has been arrested by the police in Ogun state, for allegedly being in possession of four human skulls, two hands and three jaws.

The suspect, a resident of Number 7, Odenusi Street, Ijebu Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on Monday, November 23

According to a statement by the spokesperson of Ogun state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Salisu was arrested following a report lodged at the Ago Iwoye Police Division that a man was sighted with a bag suspected to contain stolen property, but when he was challenged, he dropped the bag and ran into the bush.

Upon the report, the DPO of Ago Iwoye Division, CSP Paul Omiwole, led detectives to the scene where they opened the bag and discovered that it contained dry human parts.

The bush the suspect ran into was properly combed and the suspect was subsequently apprehended.

On interogation, the suspect confessed harvesting the human parts from a Christian cemetery in Oke Eri Area of Ijebu Ode. He named one Lekan Bakare who is now at large as his accomplice.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

He also directed that the fleeing accomplice should be fished out and brought to book.