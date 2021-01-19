By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 55-year-old man, Ishau Falana over the murder of his relative one Badmus Rafiu whom he tied to a tree and best with a stick to death.

According to a report made available to Daily Sun and signed by Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ayetoro divisional headquarters

“ It was reported that the deceased went to their farm at Oluwasogo area of Ijaka Isale only to be accosted by the suspect who challenged him for burning bush very close to his farm. He stated further that fight ensued between them, as a result of the argument, consequent upon which the suspect overpowered the deceased, tied his handsds and legs with rope and used a stick to beat him to state of coma before leaving him there and coming back to the town. The following day when the deceased mother got to the farm, she met him already dead,” he stated.

He added that upon the report, the DPO Ayetoro division, Csp Bolaji Jimoh, detailed his detectives to the scene from where the corpse was recovered to the general hospital mortuary for post mortem examination. The suspect was there and then traced and apprehended.

“In interrogation, he confessed tying the deceased’s legs and hands before beating him to comma, but claimed that he never knew that it would lead to his death,” he stated.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.