By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

A 56-year-old man, Abiodun Abdulahi, appeared before the Ikeja Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the alleged sexual abuse of his 12-year-old daughter.

The police charged Abdulahi, who resides in Ilado Badagry, Lagos State, with defilement.

He has been remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

Magistrate MO Tanimola gave the order of remand following a motion moved by the prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of Abdullahi, also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP for advice and adjourned the case till July 27.

Eruada said Abdullahi committed the offence on May 31 at his residence. The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 which stipulates life imprisonment on conviction.