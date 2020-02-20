An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 56-year-old estate agent, Lawal Taiwo, in Kirikiri Custodial Centre for allegedly defiling a neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that the case file be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Taiwo, who resides at Iju-Ishaga, Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in September 2018 at his residence.

He said the defendant unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the girl.

“The defendant called the girl into his room when he discovered that her parents had gone out and had sexual intercourse with her.

“He threatened to kill the girl if she tells her parents,,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the girl told her friend’s mother, who in turn, informed her mother.

“When the parents interrogated their daughter, she told them that the defendant had defiled her on three occasions.

“The parents of the victim reported the case to the police, leading to the arrest of the defendant,” the prosecutor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defilement violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and is punishable with up to life imprisonment.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case till March 16 for mention. (NAN)