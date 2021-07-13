By Romanus Okoye

Ikeja Magistrate’s Court, yesterday, ordered that Mufutau Raheem, 58, be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre for allegedly raping of a 17-year-old.

The police charged Raheem, who resides at No. 22, Bakare St., Isheri Olofin, Lagos State, with rape.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola gave the order following a motion moved by the Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of Raheem, also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP for advice and adjourned the case until August 12.

Before the order, Eruada said Raheem committed the offence which contravenes the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, sometime in February, at his residence.

The section stipulates life imprisonment on conviction.

