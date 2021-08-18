From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 62-year-old man identified as Moshood Lasisi has committed suicide in his room at Ayede Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Lasisi, who was walking on crushes, reportedly hung himself when his wife and children had gone to the farm.

His wife, according to sources, later discovered his corpse in the room after she had knocked severally without response.

His wife, Mrs Victoria Lasisi, who confirmed the incident said she had to peep through the window where she saw her husband’s body dangling.

When our correspondent visited the scene, it was observed that the deceased arranged tables and footstools to carry out the suicide.

The chairman of the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) in Ogbese, Pastor Oyedeji Aladenika, described the incident as shocking and wondered why the man had to commit suicide.

He said though the man was living with dislocation in his leg, his wife and children were taking care of him.