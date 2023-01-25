FromDesmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Police Commandhave arrested a 62 year old man, Bamuwa Umaru, for attempting to bribe officers to release a suspected kidnapper.

The suspect had approached the officer in Charge of the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the Command, SP Aliyu Mohammed, with the sum of N1 million bribe, with a view to securing the release of Yusuf Ibrahim, who was arrested at Rijiyar Zaki MotorPark Kano, for his involvement in a series of kidnapping operations in Katina and Zamfara state.

Kano State PolicePublic Relations Officer, Kano State, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, explained thatYusuf was arrested at the park by a team of Operation Restore Peace, led by CSPUs man Abdullahi, after he was identified by a driver, who was kidnapped along Funtuwa-Gusau Road, and whom they collected a ransom of N500,000 for his freedom.

According to the police, the suspect, in the course of preliminary investigation, had confessed to the crime, including admitting to have participated in a series of kidnappingsthat took place in Sheme, Yankara, Faskari and Kucheri villages in Katsina andZamfara State.

The statement, said tha the also confessed to belonging to a syndicate that killed about 10 kidnapped victims in their custody, admitting that he alone killed twoof them.

The statement said that the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.