From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A 65-year-old hunter identified as Uchechukwu Nweke from Amanuke community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State reportedly ran amock on Thursday shooting his wife and himself with a single barrel gun and setting his house ablaze, the flame consuming his son, Obinna, 29, in circumstance yet to be determined.

A statement on the matter issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, Mr Haruna Mohammed (CSP), read:

‘On 28/1/2021 there was a report from the vigilante chairman Amanike community in Awka North LGA of Anambra State that on the same date at about 3:am, a hunter one Uchechukwu Nweke, ‘m’, aged 65 years, of same address allegedly shot his wife Patricia Nweke, ‘f’, aged 55 years, with a single barrel gun and also burnt his house along with his son named Obinna Nweke, aged 29 years, in a circumstance yet to be ascertained. Suspect equally shot himself using the same gun.’

He said police detectives attached to Achalla police station had visited the scene and rushed victims to Uche hospital Isuanocha for medical attention where all the three victims were certified dead by a medical doctor on arrival.

Corpses of the victims, according to the report, were deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy while an investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident