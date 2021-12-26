From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Unknown persons have allegedly stabbed a 68-year old man to death in Ogbe-Oguma, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased simply identified as Chief P. Omenigor, was reportedly stabbed multiple times on the eve of Christmas at about 11pm at his residence located at Ogbeinotu area of the community.

He was said to have died on the spot before help could come his way.

Community sources said the victim came out to urinate on the fateful night when the assailant descended on him with a knife.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident on Sunday in Asaba.

Edafe said the deceased was killed by an unknown assailant

He added that the police had commenced investigation into the matter.