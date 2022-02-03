From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A man who should be in his late 60s on Wednesday collapsed and died along Lagos Street in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The man’s identity was ascertained through a driver’s licence found in his pocket that gave his name as Ndukwe Kalu Kalu.

He was said to be walking along the street when he suddenly slumped at about 5pm.

His body was rushed to a clinic where he was confirmed dead.

Abia command PPRO, Geoffrey Ogbonna in confirming the incident, said the man may have suffered one ailment or the other, leading to his collapse and death.

“Anyone whose relative of that age (69) left his or her home this morning (Wednesday) for any place within the town should report at Central Police station Umuahia for detailed information so they can identify the body.

“Anyone whose relative bears such a name as Ndukwe Kalu Kalu should go to CPS Umuahia for detailed information on where he is being kept”, he said when contacted.