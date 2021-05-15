From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 70 year old man, Micheal Omolayo, suspected to be a ritualist has been arrested in Akure, the Ondo State capital for allegedly packing human hair in large quantity at a barber’s shop.

It was gathered that Omolayo was almost lynched by some irate residents of Oke-emesho area of Akure where the incident happened.

The suspect was reportedly caught while packing the hair and was allegedly beaten to pulp.

The man was said to have received the hair from a woman who had reportedly assisted him to pack them for a shop owned by a barber simply identifed as Desmond.

Luck however ran against him as he was sighted by some residents who immediately raised alarm.

Some of the people attempted to lynch the suspected herbalist but were prevented by others who thereafter went to search the septugenarian’s house.

Some fetish objects were found in the house and this prompted the head of the community, Chief James Abiodun to order for his arrest and be taken to the palace of the Deji of Akure.

The woman who was seen handing over the human hair to the suspected ritualist reportedly confessed to the allegation at the Deji’s Palace.