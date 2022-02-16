From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A 70-year-old man identified as Sylvester Azubike from Ozuzu in Etche Local Government Area has petitioned the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, on issues bordering on malicious damage of his house in Ozuzu.

Azubike has alleged that a serving state lawmaker was responsible for the destruction of his property in the community.

In an interview with journalists after writing his statement at Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) unit at Police headquarters, where the case was minuted to by the State Police command, the complainant alleged that in 2018, the lawmaker brought in bulldozer in a bid to construct a market and destroyed part of his (Sylvester) house.

The 70 years old man disclosed that he reached out to the lawmaker through the supervisor at the site and the lawmaker offered to give him N20,000, which he rejected.

“I petitioned him (lawmaker) because, sometimes in 2018, when he came to build Ozuzu market, the caterpillar which they used vibrated and part of fell down.

“The supervisor of the job invited me to the Police State at Chokocho. When I reached there, he gave me N20,000 and asked me to carry those blocks and start the work.

“I rejected the N20,000 and told him that the quantity surveyor, who visited my building told me that the vibration of the caterpillar has affected the foundation of the building and the force had weakened the building. The quantity surveyor said any unprofessional job will collapse the building.”

He explained that he (Sylvester) sent the youth president of Ozuzu clan and another person at different times to the lawmaker, who promised to remedy the situation, but has not fulfilled his promise till date.