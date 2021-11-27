By Christopher Oji

A 78- years- old -man, Moshood Habibu, has been arrested by the Police for allegedly hacking his elder brother, 94, to death over land matter at Mowe area of Ogun State.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe Divisional Headquarters by Aminu Tajudeen, who reported that the deceased, Salisu Surakatu, was his biological father, and that the suspect came to the deceased house at Kara Ewumi village, Mowe, where he matcheted him to death over a disagreement on land matter.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said,: upon the report, DPO Mowe division, CSP Saminu Akintunde, quickly mobilized detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased sold a plot from their family land and didn’t give him his own share of the proceeds, and that he went there that fateful morning to demand for his own share which led to hot argument between them.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect went to the deceased house armed with cutlass, and when he got there, the deceased, who was visually impaired didn’t know he came with cutlass. While the deceased was asking him to leave his house, he descended heavily on him and matcheted him to death”.

“Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for further investigation and diligent prosecution”.

