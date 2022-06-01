From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

An 80-year-old man, Emmanuel Ogbonna, has been arraigned in court in the Enugu South Magisterial District, Enugu, for forgery and misrepresentation of self.

In the Charge No: MES/66C/2022, Commissioner of Police vs. Emmanuel M. Ogbonna, the accused/defendant was arraigned on three-count charge of forging a statement of result, forging a letter purporting it to have emanated from Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto and misrepresenting himself to Ogugu Igweship Election Panel to be a National Certificate in Education (NCE).

The charge reads: “That you, Emmanuel M. Ogbonna, ‘m’, on or about the 22nd day of January, 2004, at Enugu, within the Magisterial Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did forge a statement of result which you purported to have emanated from Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto and, thereby, committed an offence punishable under section 443(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 30 Vol. II Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

“That you, Emmanuel M. Ogbonna, ‘m’ on or about the 22nd day of January, 2004, at Enugu, within the Magisterial Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did forge a letter dated same day captioned “to whom it may concern”, which you purported to have emanated from Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto and, thereby, committed an offence punishable under section 443(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 30 Vol. II Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

“That you, Emmanuel M. Ogbonna, ‘m’ on the 10th day of October, 2009, at Ogugu Autonomous Community Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, within the Magisterial Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did misrepresent yourself to Ogugu Igweship Election Panel, to be a National Certificate on Education (NCE) holder, which you claimed to have been obtained from Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, which turned out to be false and, thereby, committed an offence punishable under section 464 of the Criminal Code Cap 30 Vol. II Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.”

After the charge was read the accused pleaded not guilty to the three-count-charge, and his counsel, Hon. Nwabueze Ugwu, noted that he is an Octogenarian and that the gravel of the matter was a chieftaincy tussle, applying to the court to grant him bail on self recognition or otherwise on very liberal terms.

The Police prosecutor, Cajetan Ugwu, said while he was not going to oppose granting him bail, he was opposing granting him bail on self recognition.

After listening to both counsel, the presiding Magistrate, Chief Magistrate Afiadigwe Theresa granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with a surety who is a civil servant of above Level 8 and resident with the jurisdiction.

The matter has been adjourned to Friday, June 3.

