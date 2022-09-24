By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested an 84 years old man, Stephen Jack, for allegedly defiling an eight- year -old girl (name withheld) at Ijebu Ode area of Ogun state.

The suspect, a resident of Okun Owa area of Ijebu Ode, was arrested following a report lodged at Obalende Divisional Police Headquarters,by the survivor’s father, who reported that he discovered that his daughter, was bleeding from her private part, and when he interrogated the girl, she told him that the suspect had sex with her.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),SP Abimbola Oyeyemi,” upon the report, DPO Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami, detailed detectives to the scene, where the randy old man was apprehended.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the old man is a known pedophile in the area. The victim has been taken to General Hospital Ijebu Ode for medical treatment”.

Oyeyemi noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for more investigation and possible prosecution.