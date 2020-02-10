Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Eight-year -old man, has allegedly committed suicide at Umu Ogilieze, Enugu Ezike in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Pa John Ogili, a father of seven, was alleged to have hanged himself in his parlour over alleged refusal of his children to allow him have a lover.

The octogenarian, head of Umu Asema family had reportedly taken his life following allegation that his wife had denied him love making as well as refusing to cook for him.

According to a neighbours, Ossai, the deceased was frustrated, heart broken and depressed as his wife and children abandoned him and refused to look after him.

Ossai said: “The man usually went out to buy food from food vendors and did everything for himself. His wife refused to either sleep with or cook for him. He picked a lover, but his children drove her away. That could have driven him to the extreme decision of taking his life.”

However, Ogili was buried after police detectives visited the scene of crime.”