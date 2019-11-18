Magnus Eze, Enugu

An 86-year-old man, Pa Daniel Attah, has been murdered in his farm by unknown persons at Umuida, Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Attah was reportedly killed few days ago but his remains were discovered in a shallow grave last Wednesday, after frantic search by members of his Umuoyiga community, Umuida.

Daily Sun gathered that some parts of his organs were already severed. A search party was organised when the old man, who left for his farm in the morning, did not come back for two days.

The search team comprising mainly youths of the community had reportedly discovered his remains in a shallow grave where he was buried with his face facing the ground.

One of his daughters, Amaka Daniel Attah told newsmen that “criminals have taken our pride.”

He left for his farm on Saturday but did not return home as usual. We searched for him everywhere for two days, only to discover his decomposing body in a shallow grave where the hoodlums also tried to cover the body with palm fronds.

“Some parts of his body were no longer intact when we found him. The evil doers will never go unpunished.”

It was further gathered from neighbours that the deceased was the head of Umuoyiga clan, where the Chairman of the local government area, Comrade Uwakwe Ezeja, hails from.

Their opinion was that some people killed the octogenarian ostensibly for rituals.

They said that it was Ezeja, who alerted security agents, including police personnel from Enugu Ezike Division, before they deposited his body at an undisclosed hospital mortuary, while investigation commenced.

Neighbours said the late Attah, was still agile and doing his farm works effectively before he was gruesomely murdered.