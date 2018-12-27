Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The joy of the people of Ntoko Ezinato village Awka, in Awka South local government of Anambra State following their recent victory in a protracted land case has turned sour after it claimed a life.

A man identified as Mr Chinedu Okeke, while jubilating over the incident which favoured his village, accidentally killed his younger brother, Mr. Celestine Okeke, with his vehicle.

It was learnt that the mishap which marred the celebration threw the village into confusion.

It was also learnt that following the Court of Appeal judgment which Ntoko Ezinato village won against Umuayom Ezinato, both in Awka, natives of the former went into wild jubilation with some running amok while some indulged in a drinking spree.

According to Agnes, a native of the village, Chinedu, a commercial bus driver was allegedly driving around the village in jubilant mood when the incident happened.

“When he drove past their compound, his younger brother, Celestine, rushed out to caution him over his conduct, but he drove on.

“I think when he peered through his rear view mirror and saw his brother, he engaged the reverse gear and drove back to get the message his brother was passing. But by then, his brother had already turned and was returning to the compound. It was at that point that Chinedu hit him.”

Confirming the incident, one of their kinsmen, Mr. Theophilus Okeke, told newsmen that Celestine was immediately rushed to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital and latter to Regina Caeli Hospital when his condition became worse.

Celestine, he further said, died while being taken to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi, where the management of Regina Caeli Hospital referred him to.

“He was our brother, and we regret what happened. It was our elder brother who ran over him while celebrating the victory our village recently recorded in court in a protracted land issue we had with our neighbours.”

Attempts to get police reaction to the incident failed as the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, (SP) could not be reached on his mobil phone; a text message sent to him was not responded to before this report was filed.