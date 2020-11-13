Christopher Oji

One Segun Titilayo, 29, has allegedly killed his girlfriend and buried her in a shallow grave at the Lekki area, Lagos.

Titilayo of Otolu town, Lekki LCDA of Lagos State, after killing Oritoke Manni, 26, a bar attendant, at K.C. Hotel, Apakin town, Lekki ran away from the area.

The deceased was declared missing by the police since on October 13.

The Lagos State police public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “On October 13, at about 11am, it was reported that the suspect, Segun Titilayo, called the deceased and she went to his house but the deceased could not be traced or seen afterwards.

“The police recorded a case of missing person. The police wireless message on the case was widely circulated to all police formations across the state for search and necessary police action as a practice.

“However, on November 7, Engineer Adegbago David, of Adron Homes and Properties, reported to the police station at Akodo area, of the state, that while the company was excavating its site at Otolu town, their caterpillar exhumed a decomposing body.

“Police detectives swung into action and the body was identified by the staff of the hotel to be Oritoke’s and was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy.

“The police placed a manhunt on the suspect and he was arrested. He is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti, and giving useful information to help the police in their investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the crime and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCIID, Yetunde Longe, to carry out thorough investigation into the matter.