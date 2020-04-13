Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A middle-aged man identified as Eric Olowokande has allegedly killed his wife with blows during a misunderstanding between them.

The couple were said to be living on Yaba Street in Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State before the incident happened.

Sources in the town said Eric, a farmer had a quarrel with his wife, and in the fisticuffs that ensued between them, he killed his wife with blows, having reportedly punched her on the head.

The wife, Mojere, was said to have died inside the house and her body was later taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

It was gathered that the husband later ran to his farm for fear of being arrested by security operatives.

However, it was gathered that the suspect was eventually arrested and already being detained by the police.

The remains of the deceased were said to have been deposited at the General Hospital, Idanre.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said he was aware of the incident but could not confirm it from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Idanre division.

“The way you heard of the incident was the same way I heard of it. I sent a message to the DPO in Idanre, but I am yet to receive any information from him,” he stated.