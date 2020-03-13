An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has remanded one 20-year-old unemployed Kahlifa Yahaya who allegedly robbed a worshipper of N330,000 property inside a mosque.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Akokhia, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that the case file should be returned to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Akokhia adjourned the case until March 26 for mention.

Yahaya, who resides at Mushin, Lagos, was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and robbery, contrary to Sections 411 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The defendant and two others still at large committed the offences on Feb. 29 at Idi-Araba, Mushin, Lagos,’’ the prosecutor, Insp. Adegoke Philip, told the court.

He said that the defendant and the two others armed themselves with cutlasses and other offensive weapons and robbed one Mr Yahaya Abudullahi of a gold necklace and a phone in a mosque at night.

“The defendant dispossessed the complainant of his gold necklace worth N150, 000 and an iPhone worth N180, 000.

“The defendant approached him and ordered him to surrender his phone and gold chain, and threatened to cut him with machete if he would refuse.

“For fear of the known, the complainant surrendered the property and they took to their heels,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the complainant saw the defendant few days after in a Muslim programme and alerted the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that robbery attracts 21 years’ imprisonment. (NAN)