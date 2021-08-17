From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

A man, 25, has been shot dead by soldiers along Gas Line at Ariaria International Market area of Aba, Abia State.

The incident caused serious pandemonium as people scampered for safety while the Soldiers immediately took to their heels and escaped in their vehicle.

A witness ,who spoke on the condition of anonymity ,said, the yet-to-be identified young man, was walking alongside other persons, when soldiers in a patrol vehicle stopped by, alighted and began to shoot sporadically.

“ A bullet had hit the man wearing black T-shirt, piercing his chest and killing him instantly. The soldiers jumped down from their patrol van, began shooting and later zoomed off on seeing the body of the slain victim in the pool of his blood.They quickly entered their vehicle and zoomed off when people began to gather in a bid to retaliate”.

Beating her chest, a female petty trader by the roadside, questioned what the young man might have done, to merit death in the hands of those that ought to protect him.

Speaking in the same direction, President of Coalition of Southeast Youth Leaders (COSYL), Goodluck Ibem, condemned the act as scandalous.

Ibem said, nobody had disturbed the peace of Aba residents, in the sit at home event, to warrant such destruction of life and called on the Nigerian Army formations, including the 144 Battalion, Aba, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, and their parent, 82 Divisional headquarters, Enugu, to thoroughly investigate the killing and bring the trigger happy killers to book.