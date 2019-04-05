The Police Command in Kano State has arrested a 26-year-old man, Aminu Inuwa, of Jakada Quarters Kano, for allegedly slaughtering his 17-year-old wife, Safara’u Aminu.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed Inuwa’s arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano, yesterday. He said: “On April 3, at about 11:00am, the Command received a report that, on April 2, at about 12:00pm, Inuwa slaughtered his wife with a knife.

Haruna alleged that the suspect and his wife had a misunderstanding, after which Inuwa slaughtered his wife and buried her in the house. “The police exhumed the corpse from the grave and took her to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano for autopsy,” he said.Haruna added that the Command commenced investigation of the matter and that during investigation, “the suspect confessed to committing the crime.” He said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation into the matter is completed.